<p>CHECK OUT THIS MUSTANG A MUST HAVE, A TRIPLE BLACK, 5.0L, 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION MUSTANG AND CRUISE DOWN THE HIGHWAY!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLACK ALLOYS, BLACK SOFT CANVAS CONVERTIBLE ROOF, POWER BLACK HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, DUAL EXHAUST, POWER TRUNK RELEASE BUTTON, LANE DEPARTURE, BLUETOOTH AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TO ARRANGE FINANCING (705)797-1100</p>

2017 Ford Mustang

91,000 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium ACCIDENT FREE!!

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium ACCIDENT FREE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

91,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF9H5321206

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
