Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience the epitome of family-friendly versatility and comfort with the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT. Designed to accommodate your active lifestyle, this minivan offers a perfect blend of functionality, safety, and style to elevate your driving experience.</p> <p><strong>Performance:</strong></p> <p>Powered by a robust 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine paired with a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission, the Grand Caravan GT delivers smooth and reliable performance on every journey. With features like Trailer Sway Control and a performance suspension, you can confidently navigate various road conditions with ease.</p> <p><strong>Exterior:</strong></p> <p>Dressed in the eye-catching Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl exterior color and accentuated by 17x6.5 polished aluminum wheels with Gloss Black pockets, the Grand Caravan GT makes a bold statement on the road. Stylish details like black headlamp bezels and fog lamps add to its allure, ensuring you arrive in style wherever you go.</p> <p><strong>Interior:</strong></p> <p>Step inside the spacious cabin of the Grand Caravan GT and experience luxury at every turn. Premium leather-faced bucket seats with perforated inserts provide unparalleled comfort, while features like front heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic temperature control ensure a pleasant driving experience for all passengers.</p> <p><strong>Technology & Safety:</strong></p> <p>Equipped with advanced technology and safety features, the Grand Caravan GT prioritizes your peace of mind on the road. Stay connected with hands-free communication, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a Garmin navigation system, while safety features like Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, and Park-Sense Rear Park Assist enhance your confidence behind the wheel.</p> <p><strong>Optional Equipment:</strong></p> <p>Customize your Grand Caravan GT to suit your specific needs with optional equipment like the Trailer Tow Group for added towing capability, the Safety Sphere Group for enhanced safety features, and the Single DVD Entertainment Group to keep passengers entertained on long trips.</p> <p>The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is the ultimate family minivan that combines performance, comfort, and convenience in one stylish package. Whether you're running errands around town or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the Grand Caravan GT is equipped to handle it all with ease and sophistication. Experience the pinnacle of minivan excellence with the Dodge Grand Caravan GT.</p>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

81,534 KM

Details Description Features

$26,009.50

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP I HITCH WITH 2-ICH RECEIVER I GARMIN NAVIGATION SYSTEM I FRONT HEATED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP I HITCH WITH 2-ICH RECEIVER I GARMIN NAVIGATION SYSTEM I FRONT HEATED

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 11213687
  2. 11213687
  3. 11213687
  4. 11213687
  5. 11213687
  6. 11213687
  7. 11213687
  8. 11213687
  9. 11213687
Contact Seller

$26,009.50

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG8JR328851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the epitome of family-friendly versatility and comfort with the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT. Designed to accommodate your active lifestyle, this minivan offers a perfect blend of functionality, safety, and style to elevate your driving experience.



Performance:



Powered by a robust 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine paired with a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission, the Grand Caravan GT delivers smooth and reliable performance on every journey. With features like Trailer Sway Control and a performance suspension, you can confidently navigate various road conditions with ease.



Exterior:



Dressed in the eye-catching Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl exterior color and accentuated by 17x6.5 polished aluminum wheels with Gloss Black pockets, the Grand Caravan GT makes a bold statement on the road. Stylish details like black headlamp bezels and fog lamps add to its allure, ensuring you arrive in style wherever you go.



Interior:



Step inside the spacious cabin of the Grand Caravan GT and experience luxury at every turn. Premium leather-faced bucket seats with perforated inserts provide unparalleled comfort, while features like front heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic temperature control ensure a pleasant driving experience for all passengers.



Technology & Safety:



Equipped with advanced technology and safety features, the Grand Caravan GT prioritizes your peace of mind on the road. Stay connected with hands-free communication, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a Garmin navigation system, while safety features like Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, and Park-Sense Rear Park Assist enhance your confidence behind the wheel.



Optional Equipment:



Customize your Grand Caravan GT to suit your specific needs with optional equipment like the Trailer Tow Group for added towing capability, the Safety Sphere Group for enhanced safety features, and the Single DVD Entertainment Group to keep passengers entertained on long trips.



The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is the ultimate family minivan that combines performance, comfort, and convenience in one stylish package. Whether you're running errands around town or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the Grand Caravan GT is equipped to handle it all with ease and sophistication. Experience the pinnacle of minivan excellence with the Dodge Grand Caravan GT.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP I HITCH WITH 2-ICH RECEIVER I GARMIN NAVIGATION SYSTEM I FRONT HEATED for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP I HITCH WITH 2-ICH RECEIVER I GARMIN NAVIGATION SYSTEM I FRONT HEATED 81,534 KM $26,009.50 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FRONT HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL I ALLOY WHEELS I FOG LIGHTS I HEATED DOOR MIRRORS I LEATHER SH for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FRONT HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL I ALLOY WHEELS I FOG LIGHTS I HEATED DOOR MIRRORS I LEATHER SH 82,935 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FRONT HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL I LEATHER SHIFT KNOB I ALLOY WHEELS I FRONT FOG LIGHTS I HEATE for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FRONT HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL I LEATHER SHIFT KNOB I ALLOY WHEELS I FRONT FOG LIGHTS I HEATE 80,552 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,009.50

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan