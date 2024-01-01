$26,009.50+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP I HITCH WITH 2-ICH RECEIVER I GARMIN NAVIGATION SYSTEM I FRONT HEATED
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$26,009.50
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 81,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the epitome of family-friendly versatility and comfort with the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT. Designed to accommodate your active lifestyle, this minivan offers a perfect blend of functionality, safety, and style to elevate your driving experience.
Performance:
Powered by a robust 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine paired with a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission, the Grand Caravan GT delivers smooth and reliable performance on every journey. With features like Trailer Sway Control and a performance suspension, you can confidently navigate various road conditions with ease.
Exterior:
Dressed in the eye-catching Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl exterior color and accentuated by 17x6.5 polished aluminum wheels with Gloss Black pockets, the Grand Caravan GT makes a bold statement on the road. Stylish details like black headlamp bezels and fog lamps add to its allure, ensuring you arrive in style wherever you go.
Interior:
Step inside the spacious cabin of the Grand Caravan GT and experience luxury at every turn. Premium leather-faced bucket seats with perforated inserts provide unparalleled comfort, while features like front heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic temperature control ensure a pleasant driving experience for all passengers.
Technology & Safety:
Equipped with advanced technology and safety features, the Grand Caravan GT prioritizes your peace of mind on the road. Stay connected with hands-free communication, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a Garmin navigation system, while safety features like Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, and Park-Sense Rear Park Assist enhance your confidence behind the wheel.
Optional Equipment:
Customize your Grand Caravan GT to suit your specific needs with optional equipment like the Trailer Tow Group for added towing capability, the Safety Sphere Group for enhanced safety features, and the Single DVD Entertainment Group to keep passengers entertained on long trips.
The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is the ultimate family minivan that combines performance, comfort, and convenience in one stylish package. Whether you're running errands around town or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the Grand Caravan GT is equipped to handle it all with ease and sophistication. Experience the pinnacle of minivan excellence with the Dodge Grand Caravan GT.
