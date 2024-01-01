Menu
2019 Ram 1500 Sport/Rebel | 4D Quad Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD | Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.

2019 RAM 1500

28,722 KM

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

28,722KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFET0KN835260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,722 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ram 1500 Sport/Rebel | 4D Quad Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD | Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

