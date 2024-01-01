$44,998+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Sport LOADED OUT !! | HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | LEVEL 2 EQUIP. | SUNROOF | ADV
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,998
+ taxes & licensing
28,722KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFET0KN835260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,722 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ram 1500 Sport/Rebel | 4D Quad Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD | Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
