CHECK OUT THIS DEAL ON THE WARLOCK, ONLY $36,995 MSRP IS $63,345 WOW WHAT A SAVINGS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW, BOXLINER, HEATED POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WIFI HOTSPOT AND A CENTRE CONSOLE. THE WARLOCK PACKAGE ADDS INTERIOR ACCENTS, SPORT TAILLAMPS BLACK GRILL WITH RAM LETTERING AND A SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENISNG EXTRA.

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

37,400 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock QUAD CAB 4X4 WIFI HOTSPOT!!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock QUAD CAB 4X4 WIFI HOTSPOT!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GG6MS554072

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 37,400 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS DEAL ON THE WARLOCK, ONLY $36,995 MSRP IS $63,345 WOW WHAT A SAVINGS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW, BOXLINER, HEATED POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WIFI HOTSPOT AND A CENTRE CONSOLE. THE WARLOCK PACKAGE ADDS INTERIOR ACCENTS, SPORT TAILLAMPS BLACK GRILL WITH RAM LETTERING AND A SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENISNG EXTRA.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 RAM 1500 Classic