$36,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock QUAD CAB 4X4 WIFI HOTSPOT!!
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock QUAD CAB 4X4 WIFI HOTSPOT!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,400 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS DEAL ON THE WARLOCK, ONLY $36,995 MSRP IS $63,345 WOW WHAT A SAVINGS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW, BOXLINER, HEATED POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WIFI HOTSPOT AND A CENTRE CONSOLE. THE WARLOCK PACKAGE ADDS INTERIOR ACCENTS, SPORT TAILLAMPS BLACK GRILL WITH RAM LETTERING AND A SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENISNG EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100