2022 RAM 1500 Classic

12 KM

Details Description Features

$64,650

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

SLT DEMO!

SLT DEMO!

Location

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

12KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description

| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.

Warlock Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

Bright White Clearcoat


Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



Click or call to arrange a test drive or shop from home

We can manage everything via ZOOM, email, and telephone

AutoIQ proudly offers a 7-Day Money Back Guarantee so you won't be disappointed

Don't Delay! With over 140 sales professionals promoting this pre-owned vehicle through 17 dealerships representing 11 communities across Ontario, this great value won't last long!



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands, and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. That's why we offer a 7-Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

