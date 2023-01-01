$53,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2022 Toyota Tacoma
2022 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT/CREW CAB/4X4/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
24,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9895526
- Stock #: 2756E
- VIN: 3TYDZ5BN9NT006322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,100 KM
Vehicle Description
GO PLACES IN THIS ALMOST NEW TACOMA USING THE NAVIGATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PUSH BUTTON START, BOXLINER, POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW, BLUETOOTH, USB AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1