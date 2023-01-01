2022 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 1 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9895526

9895526 Stock #: 2756E

2756E VIN: 3TYDZ5BN9NT006322

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 24,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.