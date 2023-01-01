$29,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
Crew Cab SR5 - TRD Sport
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10557849
- Stock #: 13905E
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN4JX034531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,722 KM
Vehicle Description
Proud Ontario Ownership With Lot Of Carefull Driving, No Accidents Or Damage Repoirted According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy of The Report First Page Will Be Attached with this Add Pictures.
Unique Top Brand TRD Toyota Racing Devolpment Packge With Sport-Tuned Suspention, Hood Scoop, Gray Grille With A Chrome Sround& Wheel Fleyres & Sport Machined Alloy Wheels, Factory Navigation & Back Up Assit, Push Start, Body Color Front & Rear Bumber, Wide Angle Fog Lights Etc.
V6 - 3.5 Litre Engine 4WD 6..4 Foot Box With Box Liner & Traler Hitch, Built To Last Good Looking Truck & Runs Very Well ...
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
