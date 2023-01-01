Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

229,722 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

Crew Cab SR5 - TRD Sport

2018 Toyota Tacoma

Crew Cab SR5 - TRD Sport

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

229,722KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10557849
  • Stock #: 13905E
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN4JX034531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Proud Ontario Ownership With Lot Of Carefull Driving, No Accidents Or Damage Repoirted According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy of The Report First Page Will Be Attached with this Add Pictures.

Unique Top Brand TRD Toyota Racing Devolpment Packge With Sport-Tuned Suspention, Hood Scoop, Gray Grille  With A Chrome Sround& Wheel Fleyres & Sport Machined Alloy Wheels, Factory Navigation & Back Up Assit, Push Start, Body Color Front & Rear Bumber, Wide Angle Fog Lights Etc.

V6 - 3.5 Litre Engine 4WD 6..4 Foot Box With Box Liner & Traler Hitch, Built To Last Good Looking Truck & Runs Very Well ...

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

