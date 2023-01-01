$26,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma
Double Cab SR5 V6 Long Bed
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13988E
- Mileage 176,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Offering The Quality You Might Not See In Somewhere Else ! Please At Frame Picture And You Can Imagine The Rest.
No Accident Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The Carfax Report First Page Attached With This Add Pictures, Also Showing Proud Ontario Ownership, Good Service And Almost Undercoating Shielded Truck.
Outstanding Shape And Condition.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
