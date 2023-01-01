Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Offering The Quality You Might Not See In Somewhere Else ! Please At Frame Picture And You Can Imagine The Rest.</p><p>No Accident Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The Carfax Report First Page Attached With This Add Pictures, Also Showing Proud Ontario Ownership, Good Service And Almost Undercoating Shielded Truck.</p><p>Outstanding Shape And Condition.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2015 Toyota Tacoma

176,003 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab SR5 V6 Long Bed

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab SR5 V6 Long Bed

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1701910481
  2. 1701910481
  3. 1701910046
  4. 1701910046
  5. 1701910046
  6. 1701910093
  7. 1701910093
  8. 1701910093
  9. 1701910130
  10. 1701910130
  11. 1701910129
  12. 1701910130
  13. 1701910130
  14. 1701910130
  15. 1701910129
  16. 1701910130
  17. 1701910130
  18. 1701910157
  19. 1701910157
  20. 1701910157
  21. 1701910157
  22. 1701910157
  23. 1701910157
  24. 1701910157
  25. 1701910157
  26. 1701910157
  27. 1701910156
  28. 1701910157
  29. 1701910156
  30. 1701910188
  31. 1701910187
  32. 1701910188
  33. 1701910188
  34. 1701910188
  35. 1701910188
  36. 1701910188
  37. 1701910188
  38. 1701910188
  39. 1701910188
  40. 1701910188
  41. 1701910481
  42. 1701910481
  43. 1701910481
  44. 1701910481
  45. 1701910482
  46. 1701910482
  47. 1701910482
  48. 1701910482
  49. 1701910235
  50. 1701910482
  51. 1701910482
  52. 1701910482
  53. 1701910482
  54. 1701910321
  55. 1701910324
  56. 1701910326
  57. 1701910325
  58. 1701910326
  59. 1701910325
  60. 1701910326
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
176,003KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TFMU4FN8FX036602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13988E
  • Mileage 176,003 KM

Vehicle Description

 Offering The Quality You Might Not See In Somewhere Else ! Please At Frame Picture And You Can Imagine The Rest.

No Accident Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The Carfax Report First Page Attached With This Add Pictures, Also Showing Proud Ontario Ownership, Good Service And Almost Undercoating Shielded Truck.

Outstanding Shape And Condition.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 V6 Long Bed for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 V6 Long Bed 176,003 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab GMC Sierra Denali With Matching Cab for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab GMC Sierra Denali With Matching Cab 184,573 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Quad Cab SLT All Terrain 6.66 Foot Box for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Quad Cab SLT All Terrain 6.66 Foot Box 143,896 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Tacoma