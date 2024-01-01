Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>72872 Kms, No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Proud Ontario Ownership Since New, Local Toyota / Lexus Store Trade - In.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>True Master Piece For Years To Come, Exceptionally Clean Low Kms Truck, TRD Sport Toyoa Racing Devolpment Flagship, Well Optioned Truck Powered By 4.0 Litre Engine 4WD, Long Box With A Hood Scoop & Wheel Flyers, Etc.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2015 Toyota Tacoma

72,872 KM

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma

Crew Cab - SR5-TRD Sport

2015 Toyota Tacoma

Crew Cab - SR5-TRD Sport

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

72,872KM
Used
VIN 5TFMU4FN0FX026954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,872 KM

Vehicle Description

72872 Kms, No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Proud Ontario Ownership Since New, Local Toyota / Lexus Store Trade - In.

True Master Piece For Years To Come, Exceptionally Clean Low Kms Truck, TRD Sport Toyoa Racing Devolpment Flagship, Well Optioned Truck Powered By 4.0 Litre Engine 4WD, Long Box With A Hood Scoop & Wheel Flyers, Etc.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-XXXX

416-829-7525

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2015 Toyota Tacoma