Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

255,600 KM

Details Description Features

$7,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,590

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1680527380
  2. 1680527380
  3. 1680527380
  4. 1680527380
  5. 1680527380
  6. 1680527380
  7. 1680527380
  8. 1680527380
  9. 1680527380
  10. 1680527380
  11. 1680527380
  12. 1680527380
  13. 1680527380
  14. 1680527380
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,590

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
255,600KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9795709
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2CR230003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 255,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean and good running van. sto and go seats. Well priced and ready to go 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.


We welcome all trades! 
 Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
 All vehicles sold are subject to taxes and licensing fee’s

Included in our list price no hidden fees no surprises 
 We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 152,112 KM
$14,790 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veracru...
 168,725 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 255,600 KM
$7,590 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory