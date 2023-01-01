$7,590+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,590
+ taxes & licensing
255,600KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 9795709
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2CR230003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 255,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.
We welcome all trades!
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.
All vehicles sold are subject to taxes and licensing fee’s
Included in our list price no hidden fees no surprises
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
