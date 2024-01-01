Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

199,914 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

199,914KM
Used
VIN 2D4RN4DE7AR287532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 287532
  • Mileage 199,914 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold As IS

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Deluxe Door Trim Panel
Assist handles
Rear dome lamp
Liftgate flood lamp
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Dual Glove Boxes
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Driver door sill storage bin
Observation mirror
Dual visors w/mirrors
Front courtesy/map lamps
LH rear quarter storage bin
Instrument cluster
Driver seat manual lumbar adjust
Driver/passenger cloth headrests
2nd row assist handles

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
140-amp alternator
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
600-amp maintenance-free battery
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE

Safety

Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Brake/Park Interlock
Child safety rear door locks
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows

Exterior

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Dual sliding doors
Tip Start
Sunscreen Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Tire carrier winch
Front air dam
Black grille
Black door handles
Body-colour fascias
Black license plate brow
Accent-colour bodyside mouldings
Belt mouldings
Headlamp time-delay off
Rear scuff pad
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors -inc: tilt in reverse on drivers side mirror
Variable-intermittent windshield wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna
Audio input for mobile devices

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan