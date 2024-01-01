Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

64,628 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,628KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5KR727383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,628 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan