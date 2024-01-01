Menu
<div>Runs and driven great.  4X4. tow package. </div>

2016 RAM 1500

236,003 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

236,003KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KTXGG218487

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 236,003 KM

Runs and driven great.  4X4. tow package. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Split Bench Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Conventional Spare Tire

