$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Buick Enclave
- Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
2017 Buick Enclave
- Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
61,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5GAKVBKDXHJ287523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,463 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
A luxury SUV that's spacious on the inside doesn't have to look bulky or over the top on the outside. This 2017 Buick Enclave is for sale today in Bolton.
The first thing you'll feel in this 2017 Enclave is a sense of openness and quietness. With it's low and away instrument panel, the Enclave keeps its controls easily within reach. Premium materials, leather-appointed seating, warm wood tones, and brushed chrome accents create a sophisticated interior while its three rows of first-class seating ensure you'll enjoy everything that the Enclave has to offer. This low mileage SUV has just 61,463 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Enclave's trim level is Leather. This Leather trim adds some nice features, like heated and cooled leather seats, Bose premium audio, memory settings, remote start, parking sensors, and a rear camera to this Enclave making it even more luxurious. It comes with features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, dual-outlet exhaust, a power liftgate, and more.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
A luxury SUV that's spacious on the inside doesn't have to look bulky or over the top on the outside. This 2017 Buick Enclave is for sale today in Bolton.
The first thing you'll feel in this 2017 Enclave is a sense of openness and quietness. With it's low and away instrument panel, the Enclave keeps its controls easily within reach. Premium materials, leather-appointed seating, warm wood tones, and brushed chrome accents create a sophisticated interior while its three rows of first-class seating ensure you'll enjoy everything that the Enclave has to offer. This low mileage SUV has just 61,463 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Enclave's trim level is Leather. This Leather trim adds some nice features, like heated and cooled leather seats, Bose premium audio, memory settings, remote start, parking sensors, and a rear camera to this Enclave making it even more luxurious. It comes with features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, dual-outlet exhaust, a power liftgate, and more.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bolton GM
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck SHORTY ALERT!!! 3,681 KM $48,888 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Terrain SLE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99% 47,341 KM $25,595 + tax & lic
1997 AM General Hummer Hard Top THE ORIGINAL HUMMER - 6.5L DIESEL 136,253 KM $68,995 + tax & lic
Email Bolton GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2017 Buick Enclave