61,463 KM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

61,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAKVBKDXHJ287523

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,463 KM

Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!

Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

A luxury SUV that's spacious on the inside doesn't have to look bulky or over the top on the outside. This 2017 Buick Enclave is for sale today in Bolton.

The first thing you'll feel in this 2017 Enclave is a sense of openness and quietness. With it's low and away instrument panel, the Enclave keeps its controls easily within reach. Premium materials, leather-appointed seating, warm wood tones, and brushed chrome accents create a sophisticated interior while its three rows of first-class seating ensure you'll enjoy everything that the Enclave has to offer. This low mileage SUV has just 61,463 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Enclave's trim level is Leather. This Leather trim adds some nice features, like heated and cooled leather seats, Bose premium audio, memory settings, remote start, parking sensors, and a rear camera to this Enclave making it even more luxurious. It comes with features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, dual-outlet exhaust, a power liftgate, and more.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

2017 Buick Enclave