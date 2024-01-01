$21,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Enclave
Leather
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
97,084KM
Used
VIN 5GAKRBKD6FJ225327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 97,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!
The Buick Enclave is the SUV built for families with discerning taste and need for space. This 2015 Buick Enclave is for sale today in St Catharines.
With luxurious appointments and features, the Enclave is an upscale family hauler that easily rivals vehicles way outside its price class|The Buick Enclave is the SUV built for families with discerning taste and need for space.|Buick offers a luxurious three row SUV with the Enclave.|Technology, luxury, and safety all come standard on the spacious Buick Enclave.|This SUV has 97,084 kms. It's beige in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Cooled Seats| Leather Seats| Premium Audio| Heated Seats| Power Tailgate| Park Assist| Memory Seats| Remote Start| Rear Camera| Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
