2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
36,907KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,907 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Rear underseat compartment storage
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL ON-/OFF-ROAD
Requires Subscription
E-LOCKER REAR AXLE
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Big Horn Badge
OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Tires: LT275/65R18C OWL On-/Off-Road Off-Road Decals Steering Gear Skid Plate Falken Brand Tires Front Suspension Skid Plate Raised Ride Height Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Full-Size Spare ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Connectivity - US/Canada...
Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop
RAM TOW ASSIST KIT
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove Box Lamp 115V Rear Auxilia...
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips HEMI Badge
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
DIESEL GREY/BLACK DELUXE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Seat Bucket Seats Full-Length Floor Console Delete LED Lamp - Floor Console Bin Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
