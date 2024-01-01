Menu
<p>Super-Clean LOW KM Mazda 3 from Stittsville, ON! This GX Auto Sedan model looks great in its Blue paint and comes with some nice upgrades inside! The exterior features keyless entry with remote trunk release, colour-matched side mirrors, steel wheels with nice factory covers, driver assist features, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Skyactiv engine, and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with dark cloth seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel audio, cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a central AM/FM HD Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and Factory Navigation, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/SD/12V accessory ports, multiple drive modes, and more! </p><p> </p><p>Great looking LOW KM Sedan!!!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

91,043 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Cloth Navigation Bluetooth Backup Cam Keyless

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Cloth Navigation Bluetooth Backup Cam Keyless

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,043KM
VIN 3MZBN1U79JM227190

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,043 KM

Super-Clean LOW KM Mazda 3 from Stittsville, ON! This GX Auto Sedan model looks great in its Blue paint and comes with some nice upgrades inside! The exterior features keyless entry with remote trunk release, colour-matched side mirrors, steel wheels with nice factory covers, driver assist features, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder "Skyactiv" engine, and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with dark cloth seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel audio, cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a central AM/FM HD Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and Factory Navigation, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/SD/12V accessory ports, multiple drive modes, and more! 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2018 Mazda MAZDA3