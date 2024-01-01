2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$17,995+ tax & licensing
GX Cloth Navigation Bluetooth Backup Cam Keyless
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,043 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW KM Mazda 3 from Stittsville, ON! This GX Auto Sedan model looks great in its Blue paint and comes with some nice upgrades inside! The exterior features keyless entry with remote trunk release, colour-matched side mirrors, steel wheels with nice factory covers, driver assist features, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder "Skyactiv" engine, and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with dark cloth seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel audio, cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a central AM/FM HD Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and Factory Navigation, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/SD/12V accessory ports, multiple drive modes, and more!
Great looking LOW KM Sedan!!!
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
