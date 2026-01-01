$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Express4x4Crew HEMI HTD-Cloth CarPlay RvCam Remote
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Express4x4Crew HEMI HTD-Cloth CarPlay RvCam Remote
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 103,657 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, sharp-looking RAM 1500 Classic from North Bay, ON! This Express 4x4 Crew Cab model looks amazing in its Burgundy paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, black grille and running boards, tinted privacy glass, window coverings, a trailer hitch, sporty dual rear exhaust, spray-in bedliner, hard-folding tonneau cover, black side mirrors, gorgeous Black Factory Alloy wheels, a powerful 5.7L V8 HEMI Engine and Automatic Transmission powering the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver's power adjustment, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, electronic 4x4 selection buttons, and turn knob gear selection, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, TOW/Haul mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Looking Truck with Plenty of Power!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
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