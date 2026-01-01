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<p>Super-Clean, sharp-looking RAM 1500 Classic from North Bay, ON! This Express 4x4 Crew Cab model looks amazing in its Burgundy paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, black grille and running boards, tinted privacy glass, window coverings, a trailer hitch, sporty dual rear exhaust, spray-in bedliner, hard-folding tonneau cover, black side mirrors, gorgeous Black Factory Alloy wheels, a powerful 5.7L V8 HEMI Engine and Automatic Transmission powering the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with drivers power adjustment, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, electronic 4x4 selection buttons, and turn knob gear selection, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, TOW/Haul mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Looking Truck with Plenty of Power!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

103,657 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express4x4Crew HEMI HTD-Cloth CarPlay RvCam Remote

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14020284

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express4x4Crew HEMI HTD-Cloth CarPlay RvCam Remote

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
103,657KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT7LG312529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 103,657 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, sharp-looking RAM 1500 Classic from North Bay, ON! This Express 4x4 Crew Cab model looks amazing in its Burgundy paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, black grille and running boards, tinted privacy glass, window coverings, a trailer hitch, sporty dual rear exhaust, spray-in bedliner, hard-folding tonneau cover, black side mirrors, gorgeous Black Factory Alloy wheels, a powerful 5.7L V8 HEMI Engine and Automatic Transmission powering the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver's power adjustment, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, electronic 4x4 selection buttons, and turn knob gear selection, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, TOW/Haul mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Looking Truck with Plenty of Power!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
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$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2020 RAM 1500 Classic