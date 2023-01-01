Menu
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

16,484 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

905-775-6162

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

905-775-6162

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,484KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9984887
  • Stock #: RAM62056
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT1NS162056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 16,484 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

905-775-6162

