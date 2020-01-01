Menu
2003 Ford Mustang

2003 Ford Mustang

Location

Phantom Motors

69 Eastern Avenue #204, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-761-7874

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 172,455KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4513392
  • VIN: 1FAFP40493F4L9763
Exterior Colour
Anthracite
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Phantom Motors Ltd

Low low low mileage for the year

Get ready for summer early this year !!!!!
Awesome mustang custom exhaust, subwoofer, custom deck, and a stick shift !!!!

Great beginner car To learn how to drive stick
Or even for a mustang enthusiast

Sounds great and a great looker
Call us now


Don’t miss this one
All major work has been done to this one
Perfect for back to school !!!!


“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



carfax is available for viewing on vehicles in stock for your peace of mind and no surprises

==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC)
Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Phantom Motors Ltd
6477617874 | 4168938179
69 Eastern Ave Suite 204
brampton ontatio
l6w1x9

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM FOR INSTANT INVENTORY ADDITIONS
@ Phantom.Motors

YES WE'RE OPEN SUNDAY
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Winter Tires
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Phantom Motors

Phantom Motors

69 Eastern Avenue #204, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

