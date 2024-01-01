$4,400+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Versa
5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S
Location
Gracious Auto
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
905-230-2350
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 416651
- Mileage 278,938 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Nissan Versa, well-maintained with automatic transmission, power windows, power locks and power mirrors, keyless entry, 4 doors, cruise control, air-conditioning, gray exterior, and gray interior. An extended warranty is also available for interested buyers. The price of the vehicle is $4400.
Please visit www.graciousauto.ca for more vehicles.
Our contact information is as follows:
- Address: 159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton ON L6W 1L4
- Phone: 905.230.2350
- Cell: 647 298 2636
- Business Hours: Mon-Fri: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, Sat: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm
Thank you for considering us for your next purchase.
