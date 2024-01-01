Menu
<p>2009 Nissan Versa, well-maintained with automatic transmission, power windows, power locks and power mirrors, keyless entry, 4 doors, cruise control, air-conditioning, gray exterior, and gray interior. An extended warranty is also available for interested buyers. <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1706375638553_2874327575004012 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>The price of the vehicle is $4400.</p><br><br><p>Please visit www.graciousauto.ca for more vehicles.</p><br><br><p>Our contact information is as follows:</p><br><br><p>- Address: 159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton ON L6W 1L4</p><br><p>- Phone: 905.230.2350</p><br><p>- Cell: 647 298 2636</p><br><p>- Business Hours: Mon-Fri: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, Sat: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm</p><br><br><p>Thank you for considering us for your next purchase.</p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1688757063835_37448718711902895 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2009 Nissan Versa

278,938 KM

$4,400

+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Versa

5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S

2009 Nissan Versa

5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S

Location

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

278,938KM
Used
VIN 3n1bc13e49l416651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 416651
  • Mileage 278,938 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Cargo Cover
Digital clock
Rear window defroster w/timer
Cargo area lamp
Remote fuel lid release
12V pwr outlet
4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Driver & front passenger map pockets
Immobilizer system
Dual front & rear cup holders
4-way manual driver seat
Suede-tricot cloth seat trim
Passenger visor vanity mirror w/cover
Air conditioning w/in-cabin microfilter
(2) front map lights
Pwr Rear Liftgate Release
Carpeted Floor & Cargo Area
Silver accent IP trim & shifter finisher
Front & Rear Passenger Folding Assist Grips
Fasten Seat Belt Warning Light/chime
Front/rear kick plates
Reclining front bucket seats w/active adjustable headrests
60/40 Split Fold-down Rear Seat W/outboard Adjustable Headrests

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Independent strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
Pwr front vented disc/rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve CVTCS I4 engine
Electric speed-sensitive variable-assist pwr steering
Electronically controlled drive-by-wire throttle

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Multi-reflector halogen headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
P185/65R15 all-season tires
Body color bumpers
Body color door handles
Black Grille W/chrome Accent
Body color folding pwr mirrors

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Energy absorbing steering column
Steel side-door impact beams
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Transmission shift interlock
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Slide-away brake pedal assembly
Dual-stage front airbags w/occupant classification system
3-point ELR driver seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR front passenger seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR rear seat belts at all positions
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
Energy Absorbing Front/rear Bumpers
Passenger Window Lockout

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted antenna

Additional Features

hood deformation point
120W AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers

Gracious Auto

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

