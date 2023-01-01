Menu
Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S for sale in Milton, ON

2010 Nissan Versa

0 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

2010 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  11. 1702506136
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 3N1BC1CP7AL421820

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-XXXX

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2010 Nissan Versa