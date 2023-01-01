Menu
2010 Ford Escape

247,720 KM

$5,600

+ tax & licensing
Location

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

247,720KM
Used
VIN 1fmcu9dg5akd28867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 247,720 KM

Vehicle Description

- The car is in good condition and comes with an automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, 4 doors, cruise control, and air conditioning. The exterior of the car is grey and the interior is black. We offer an extended warranty for purchase. The selling price of the car is $5600.



- For more options, please visit our website at www.graciousauto.ca.



Our contact information is as follows:



- Address: 159 Rutherford Rd S Brampton ON L6W 1L4.



- Phone: 905.230.2350



- Cell: 647 298 2636



- Business Hours: Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Sat 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM.



Thank you for considering us for your next purchase.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Rear floor heat ducts
Rear cargo area light
Interior lights off delay
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
White-faced instrument gauges
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Steering wheel w/speed controls
Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
Centrestack w/disassociated display

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
4-wheel independent suspension
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
Underbody-mounted mini spare tire
3.0L V6 DURATEC 30 FLEX FUEL ENGINE
3.51 final drive ratio
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Intelligent 4-wheel drive system

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Side intrusion door beams
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
SOS post-crash alert system
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags
Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
front seat safety belt pretensioners

Exterior

Automatic Headlamps
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Headlamp off delay
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
Roof rack w/crossbars
Painted body-colour body-side cladding
Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror *Late availability on integrated blind spot mirror*
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required)
Black full grip ergonomic door handles

Windows

Privacy glass on rear doors

Seating

60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch

Additional Features

Adjustable Head Restraints
rear quarter windows
liftgate
removable seat cushion
front passenger sensor
centre stack
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster
front door switch bezels
front seat height adjustable D-rings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2010 Ford Escape