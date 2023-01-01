$5,600+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT
2010 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT
Location
Gracious Auto
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
905-230-2350
$5,600
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 247,720 KM
Vehicle Description
- The car is in good condition and comes with an automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, 4 doors, cruise control, and air conditioning. The exterior of the car is grey and the interior is black. We offer an extended warranty for purchase. The selling price of the car is $5600.
- For more options, please visit our website at www.graciousauto.ca.
Our contact information is as follows:
- Address: 159 Rutherford Rd S Brampton ON L6W 1L4.
- Phone: 905.230.2350
- Cell: 647 298 2636
- Business Hours: Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Sat 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM.
Thank you for considering us for your next purchase.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Windows
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gracious Auto
Email Gracious Auto
Gracious Auto
Call Dealer
905-230-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-230-2350