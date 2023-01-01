$17,388+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9587566
- VIN: 1FM5K8D88FGA95708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Certified included in Price | Navigation | Bluetooth | Rearview Camera | Heated Seats | Leather!!! | By Appointment Only
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Don’t miss out on getting this beautiful 2015 Ford Explorer XLT for only $17,388 plus HST and Licensing. The SUV is loaded with with Heated leather seats, back up camera, navigation, power adjustable lift gate and rear seats, keyless entry, bluetooth, cruise control and so much more!
Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment
Vehicle Features
