2015 Ford Explorer

164,900 KM

$17,388

+ tax & licensing
$17,388

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,388

+ taxes & licensing

164,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9587566
  VIN: 1FM5K8D88FGA95708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | Navigation | Bluetooth | Rearview Camera | Heated Seats | Leather!!! | By Appointment Only 

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

Don’t miss out on getting this beautiful 2015 Ford Explorer XLT for only $17,388 plus HST and Licensing. The SUV is loaded with with Heated leather seats, back up camera, navigation, power adjustable lift gate and rear seats, keyless entry, bluetooth, cruise control and so much more!

Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

