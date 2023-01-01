Menu
2016 Nissan Versa

95,332 KM

Details Description

$16,480

$16,480

2016 Nissan Versa

2016 Nissan Versa

Note S w/ 4 Speakers, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Ctrl

2016 Nissan Versa

Note S w/ 4 Speakers, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Ctrl

95,332KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9526060
  • Stock #: V-73168
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CPXGL360539

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,332 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In Audio System, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. White 2016 Nissan Versa Note 5-Speed Manual 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 4D Hatchback S FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * On all aspects of cabin space, flexibility, functionality, and storage, the Versa Note seems to have hit the mark. Good real-world ride quality on rougher roads is also noted, as is strong all-around feature content value. By most accounts, Versa Note is a perfect small car: bigger than it looks, great on fuel, comfortable, spacious, and easy to use on the daily. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

