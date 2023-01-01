Menu
2017 RAM 1500

238,356 KM

$17,910

$17,910

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

  1. 9962867
$17,910

238,356KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9962867
  Stock #: 646161
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT3HG646161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,356 KM

Vehicle Description

just traded in ! looking for a work truck for your business without breaking the bank? local trade by company well taken care of , we will certified this truck for the sale price!, WE DO NOT CHARGE YOU EXTRA FOR CERTIFIED LIKE OTHERS DO! this BABY HAS THE 5.7 L HEMI! FULL 4 DOOR CREW CAB! 4x4 . 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Driver Information Centre
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Vinyl rear seat
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
648.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
GVWR: 3
800 lbs)
Dashboard Storage
084 kgs (6
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
transmission fluid temp
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Oil Temperature
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Clock and Radio Data System

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

