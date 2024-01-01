Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 RAM 1500

175,876 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

Express

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11209040
  2. 11209040
  3. 11209040
  4. 11209040
  5. 11209040
  6. 11209040
  7. 11209040
  8. 11209040
  9. 11209040
  10. 11209040
  11. 11209040
  12. 11209040
  13. 11209040
  14. 11209040
  15. 11209040
  16. 11209040
  17. 11209040
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
175,876KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR6KT0GG171643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # C1643
  • Mileage 175,876 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck, 8 Foot Box, 6 Cyl. for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck, 8 Foot Box, 6 Cyl. 168,491 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 XL, Reg. Cab. Long Box, V8, Tow Package for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Ford F-150 XL, Reg. Cab. Long Box, V8, Tow Package 104,336 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT,4WD,SuperCrew,Tinted,Bluetooth,SOLD AS IS,,, for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Ford F-150 XLT,4WD,SuperCrew,Tinted,Bluetooth,SOLD AS IS,,, 183,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500