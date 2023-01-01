Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

127,800 KM

$18,788

+ tax & licensing
$18,788

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,788

+ taxes & licensing

127,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9587560
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST1JF190091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | 1.5L Gas Saver Engine | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Apple Car Play | Android Car Play | Heated Leather Seats | Climate control | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title 

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT For Only $18,788 Plus HST & LICENSING. This 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Malibu is equipped with leather bucket seats, power adjustable seats, heated seats, Bose premium audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, rear view camera, navigation system, panoramic sunroof, split folding rear seats, keyless entry, remote start & much more. 

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED

Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

