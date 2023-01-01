Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

79,700 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4x4

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1684329478
  2. 1684329486
  3. 1684329495
  4. 1684329506
  5. 1684329515
  6. 1684329524
  7. 1684329532
  8. 1684329540
  9. 1684329550
  10. 1684329560
  11. 1684329568
  12. 1684329576
  13. 1684329584
  14. 1684329592
  15. 1684329600
  16. 1684329607
  17. 1684329616
  18. 1684329624
  19. 1684329632
  20. 1684329639
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9960986
  • Stock #: 22787
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG6LC321563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,700 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2021 Nissan Sentra S...
 80,000 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 79,700 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Terrain AWD...
 81,700 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory