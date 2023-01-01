2021 Volkswagen Passat

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 2 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9577444

9577444 Stock #: R06A2320

R06A2320 VIN: 1VWBA7A36MC007737

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,276 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Digital clock Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Windows Sunroof Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Safety Lane Departure Warning Additional Features Leatherette Interior Power Lift Gates Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.