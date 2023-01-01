Menu
2022 Dodge Charger

2,519 KM

Details Description Features

2022 Dodge Charger

2022 Dodge Charger

SRT HELLCAT REDEYE WIDEBODY|780+ HORSEPOWER|LEATHER INTERIOR

2022 Dodge Charger

SRT HELLCAT REDEYE WIDEBODY|780+ HORSEPOWER|LEATHER INTERIOR

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2,519KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,519 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Dodge Charger Widebody Hellcat Redeye is a high-performance sedan that packs a powerful punch under the hood. With a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine producing 780+ horsepower, this car can go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3.8 seconds. Its wider stance, upgraded brakes, and other performance enhancements make it an impressive choice for those seeking a thrilling driving experience.


Some Features Included:


-Leather heated seats


-Multifunctional leather steering wheel


-Heated steering


-Uconnect


-Alpine sound system


-SRT mode


-Launch Control


-Widebody design


-Rear spoiler


-Blind spot assist


-Alloys & Much More!!


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

