2010 Chevrolet Malibu
4DR SDN LT
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,699
+ taxes & licensing
120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9322564
- VIN: 1G1ZC5E03AF288088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Very clean car. 1 Owner car, No accidents. fully loaded LT with power seats, heated seats and so much more. Great car. Very well maintained with only 120000kms !!! Recent tires, new brakes and full tune up. Runs fantastic, Solid car GAS SAVER, backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
