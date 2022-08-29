Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,699

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN LT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,699

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9322564
  • VIN: 1G1ZC5E03AF288088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean car. 1 Owner car, No accidents. fully loaded LT with power seats, heated seats and so much more. Great car. Very well maintained with only 120000kms !!! Recent tires, new brakes and full tune up. Runs fantastic, Solid car GAS SAVER, backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2010 Chevrolet Malib...
 120,000 KM
$7,699 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 110,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra 4...
 160,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory