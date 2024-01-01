Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR ARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>Nice clean car. 1 OWNER, has been very very well maintained with many service records. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Car runs great. 2nd set of wheel with winter tires as well. Great transportation.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CRDEDIT !!</p>

2012 Chrysler 200

165,000 KM

$7,799

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

2012 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,799

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCBAB3CN296286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR ARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Nice clean car. 1 OWNER, has been very very well maintained with many service records. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Car runs great. 2nd set of wheel with winter tires as well. Great transportation.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CRDEDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

