2012 Ford Fiesta

Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3fadp4ej5cm144575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
