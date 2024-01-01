$8,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Explorer XLT, now available at Right Choice Auto. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and a comfortable black leather interior. With its 4 doors and spacious seating, it's perfect for families on the go.
This Explorer XLT is equipped with a comprehensive set of features, including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and locks, and a premium sound system. And with its impressive 190,000 km on the odometer, you can be sure this vehicle is ready to take on many more adventures.
Here are five features to make your heart race:
- Power through any adventure with the reliable 3.5L 6-cylinder engine.
- Keep everyone comfortable with the spacious interior and luxurious black leather seats.
- Stay connected on the road with the premium sound system and all the modern conveniences.
- Cruise with confidence knowing you have the safety of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction control at your fingertips.
- Make a statement with the sleek black exterior and stylish design that will turn heads wherever you go.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive!
