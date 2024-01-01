Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean 7 SEATER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit. Just loaded with heated leather seats, back up camera, huge sunroof and so much MORE. Great SUV that has been very very well looked after with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Great SUV, Great price. Ready to go anywhere !!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p><p> </p>

2014 Buick Enclave

190,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Premium

2014 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Premium

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5GAKVCKD7EJ265481

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean 7 SEATER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit. Just loaded with heated leather seats, back up camera, huge sunroof and so much MORE. Great SUV that has been very very well looked after with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Great SUV, Great price. Ready to go anywhere !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Buick Enclave