$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
NO ACCIDENTS, really CLEAN SUV. Loaded with convenience package, bluetooth and so much more. 2nd set of wheels with winter tires. Very very well mainatined with a great service history as well. Recent tires, brakes, tune up as well. Freshly serviced and ready to go.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !
