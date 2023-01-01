Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>NO ACCIDENTS, really CLEAN SUV. Loaded with convenience package, bluetooth and so much more. 2nd set of wheels with winter tires. Very very well mainatined with a great service history as well. Recent tires, brakes, tune up as well. Freshly serviced and ready to go.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !</p>

2014 Ford Escape

190,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

VIN 1FMCU0GX2EUA32335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS, really CLEAN SUV. Loaded with convenience package, bluetooth and so much more. 2nd set of wheels with winter tires. Very very well mainatined with a great service history as well. Recent tires, brakes, tune up as well. Freshly serviced and ready to go.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

