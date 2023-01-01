Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

80,477 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

TOUCHSCREEN | REMOTE START | CLEAN CARFAX

2015 Dodge Journey

TOUCHSCREEN | REMOTE START | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,477KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9540673
  • Stock #: W4803A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB4FT529886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W4803A
  • Mileage 80,477 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

1-888-234-7906
