2015 Nissan Versa

145,089 KM

Details Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2015 Nissan Versa

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SL | HATCHBACK | NAVIGATION | 1 OWNER | ALLOYS

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SL | HATCHBACK | NAVIGATION | 1 OWNER | ALLOYS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

145,089KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9350557
  Stock #: 2F14902A
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP0FL403798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2F14902A
  • Mileage 145,089 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

