2015 Nissan Versa
Note SL | HATCHBACK | NAVIGATION | 1 OWNER | ALLOYS
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
145,089KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9350557
- Stock #: 2F14902A
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP0FL403798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2F14902A
- Mileage 145,089 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2