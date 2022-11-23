2015 Nissan Versa

$13,888 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 0 8 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9350557

9350557 Stock #: 2F14902A

2F14902A VIN: 3N1CE2CP0FL403798

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2F14902A

Mileage 145,089 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Rear Defroster Navigation System Rear View Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.