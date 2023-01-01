Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

140,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

2016 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981845
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE4GU241022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

Super clean Accent. Loaded with power package, bluetooth, heated seats and more. NO ACCIDENTS. Very very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and tune up. 2 sets of wheels with snow tires as well. Dealer serviced with a great service history.. GAS SAVER here, a great car backed by a 2 year warranty !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

