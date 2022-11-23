Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

54,633 KM

Details Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | ONLY 54 KM!

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | ONLY 54 KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

54,633KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9381079
  Stock #: P8747
  VIN: WDCTG4GB6HJ317918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Calcite White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8747
  • Mileage 54,633 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

