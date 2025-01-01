Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ONLY 83,637 KMS ON THIS 2017 PORSCHE MACON GTS AWD ! RED LEATHER, HEATED SEATS , PANO ROOF ! CLEAN CARFAX AND FINACING AVAILABLE ! </p><p> </p><p>SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed - Please contact us for more details.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p><br />Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p>

2017 Porsche Macan

83,637 KM

Details Description Features

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Porsche Macan

GTS | AWD | PANO ROOF | FINANCING AVAILABLE |

Watch This Vehicle
12285729

2017 Porsche Macan

GTS | AWD | PANO ROOF | FINANCING AVAILABLE |

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1742059982
  2. 1742059982
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,637KM
VIN WP1AG2A50HLB52150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LB52150
  • Mileage 83,637 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 83,637 KMS ON THIS 2017 PORSCHE MACON GTS AWD ! RED LEATHER, HEATED SEATS , PANO ROOF ! CLEAN CARFAX AND FINACING AVAILABLE ! 

 

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed - Please contact us for more details.

 

 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2024 Ford Maverick LARIAT | LUXURY PACKAGE | for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Ford Maverick LARIAT | LUXURY PACKAGE | 4,911 KM $44,598 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Badlands | Hard Top | Lux Package for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Badlands | Hard Top | Lux Package 52,742 KM $51,598 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT| POWERDOORS | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS | for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT| POWERDOORS | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS | 178,113 KM $18,249 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Macan