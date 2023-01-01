Menu
2017 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description

$19,800

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

SLT

SLT

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,500

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9786850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

extremely clean ram 1500 SLT four-door, 6.5 ft box ,4 x 4. all power options, including power, windows and locks, privacy, glass, windows, keyless, remote, premium sound with Bluetooth connectivity. Just certified in November.  comes with a trifold hard box  cover. 

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

