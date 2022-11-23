Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Odyssey

79,650 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES | SUNROOF | 8 PASS | DVD PLAYER | LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES | SUNROOF | 8 PASS | DVD PLAYER | LEATHER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9438435
  2. 9438435
  3. 9438435
  4. 9438435
  5. 9438435
  6. 9438435
  7. 9438435
  8. 9438435
  9. 9438435
  10. 9438435
  11. 9438435
  12. 9438435
  13. 9438435
  14. 9438435
  15. 9438435
  16. 9438435
  17. 9438435
  18. 9438435
  19. 9438435
  20. 9438435
  21. 9438435
  22. 9438435
  23. 9438435
  24. 9438435
  25. 9438435
  26. 9438435
  27. 9438435
  28. 9438435
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,650KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9438435
  • Stock #: P8026A
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H69KB504920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2020 Honda Accord Se...
 94,248 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 99,886 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Buick Encore FW...
 142,583 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory