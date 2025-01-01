Menu
2020 Chevrolet Corvette

13,742 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 3LT

12741021

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 3LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

226-212-5061

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,742KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1Y83D44L5109636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 109636
  • Mileage 13,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=bFMZYCW9AMZOaxuRz%2Bz%2FejBSjdgBoZ3K

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Automatic
RWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

More inventory From Munro Motors

Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Stingray Z51 Cpe w/3LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Stingray Z51 Cpe w/3LT 11,125 KM $73,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 4LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 4LT 21,840 KM $69,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe Z51 2LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe Z51 2LT 32,814 KM $69,988 + tax & lic

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
226-212-5061

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Munro Motors

226-212-5061

2020 Chevrolet Corvette