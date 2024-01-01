$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 BMW X5
Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
43,808KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXCR6C00M9E68167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,808 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Munro Motors
