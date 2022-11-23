$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus ES
21,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9414223
- Stock #: 012819
- VIN: 58AB21B1XMU012819
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,122 KM
Vehicle Highlights include: Hybrid Engine, Ultra-Luxury Package, Analog Clock, Factory GPS, Remote Touch Pad (for TouchScreen), Power Lexus Genuine Dash Camera with 4 Modes (Continuous Record, Adventure, Parking Surveillance, & Incident Recording) that is fully integrated with GPS & G-Force Sensors, Blind Spot Monitor System, Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Braking, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Auto High Beam, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Rubber Floor Mats, Star Safety System, Wireless Charging, Lexus Intelligent Assistant, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof, Rain Sensing Wipers, & Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
The Exterior colour is called Moonbeam Beige Metallic & is paired well with the Palomino Semi-Aniline Leather Interior Colour with Black Wood Accents.
The Ultra-Luxury Package includes: 17 Speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System, 10 Inch Colour HUD (Heads Up Display), 12.3 Touch Screen, Drivers Side Power Seat Cushion Extender, 4 Way Power Lumbar Seats, Panoramic View Monitor, Semi-Aniline Leather, Wallet Size Smart Key, Rear Pedestrian Detection, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Rear Door Sunshades, Ambient Lighting, 18 Hyper Smoked Silver Alloy Rims, Noise Reduction Wheels, Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps, Adaptive Front Lighting System Headlights, & Power Open/Close Trunk with Kick Sensor.
Star Safety System includes: ABS Brakes, VSC (Vehicle Stability Control), EBD (Electric Brake Force Distribution), BA (Brake Assist, & TRAC (Traction Control).
The Engine is a Gas & Electric Hybrid; a 2.5L 4 Cylinder DOHC 16 Valve Hybrid Variable Valve Timing with Intelligence that produces 215 Net HP with an 8 Speed Automatic Transmission. It is a Self-Charging System that never needs to be plugged In & the High Voltage Nickel Metal Hybrid Battery is covered by a 10 Year or 240,000km factory Warranty.
Other notable options include: Active Sound Control, Hill Start-Assist, Drive Mode Select (Sport/Eco/Normal), EV Mode (Electric Only), Sequential Shift Mode, Paddle Shifters, Electronic Parking Brake, Front & Rear Disc Brakes, Electric Power Steering, Front & Rear Stabilizer Bars, Back-Up Camera with Back Guide Monitor, Left Turn Intersection Support, Front-To-Front Risk Detection, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection, Garage Door Opener, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Bluetooth, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, 7 Colour TFT Multi Info Display Cluster, 8-Way Power Seats with 4-Way Power Lumbar, Memory Seats, Wood/Leather Heated Steering Wheel with Power Tilt/Telescopic Memory, Dual Zone Climate Control, Humidity Sensor, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, & Memory Power Folding Mirrors with Reverse Auto Tilt.
Artfully designed & exceptionally engineered, Lexus ES is marked by a long & wide stance, elegant profile, & dramatically slanted roof-line. Your eyes are immediately drawn to the expressive spindle grille with luxury all around.
This luxury car has a clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LSKQU3DQA6rJbpDcBw0jkhRhc97Ob/D4
Yes we take trade in vehicles.
We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.
Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.
To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.
We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.
Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!
All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.
Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com
Email: sales@munromotors.com
Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.
Delivery is available. Ask for details
All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.
Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.
COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!
