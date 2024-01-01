Menu
KEY FEATURES: 2021 Toyota Tacoma, TRD Sport, 4x4, Grey, Double cab, 4.0L v6, Auto, Cloth Interior, Heated seats, Navigation, Power sliding rear window, Back up cam, Power window, Power lock and more.

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

2021 Toyota Tacoma

52,570 KM

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,570KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BNXMX062404

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,570 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Automatic Headlights

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
2021 Toyota Tacoma