2022 RAM 1500 Classic

1,172 KM

$54,988

+ tax & licensing
Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

1,172KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10181331
  • Stock #: 155549
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT2NS155549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,172 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Munro Motors

