2022 RAM 1500 Classic

$54,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 1 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10181331

10181331 Stock #: 155549

155549 VIN: 1C6RR7LT2NS155549

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,172 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Parking Sensors Automatic 4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.