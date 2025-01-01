$63,988+ tax & licensing
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 403468
- Mileage 6,282 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights include: GT Performance Package, Premium 401a Package (Security Package, Security Package, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist, Voice Act-Navigation Touchscreen), Bronze Appearance Package, B&O 12 Speaker Sound System, Active Exhaust, Performance Raised Wing, 3.55 Torsen Rear Axle, & All-Weather Floor Mats.
Are you ready to experience the perfect blend of power, precision, and passion? Look no further than the 2024 Ford Mustang GT Performance Premium Fastback. The iconic American muscle car has evolved to offer an even more exhilarating ride, bringing you a whole new level of performance, style, and cutting-edge technology. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a first-time buyer, the 2024 Mustang GT is ready to dominate both the streets and the track.
At the heart of the 2024 Mustang GT Performance Fastback is a robust 5.0-liter V8 engine that delivers a jaw-dropping 486 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque. This powerhouse engine propels the Mustang GT from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds, offering an adrenaline rush every time you hit the gas pedal. Thanks to its advanced engineering, including an active exhaust system and optimized intake, the Mustang GT provides an unforgettable sound that matches its aggressive performance.
The Mustang GT Performance Fastback isn't just about raw muscle. Ford has packed it with high-tech features designed to maximize your driving experience. The Magneride Damping System ensures a smooth ride whether you're cruising down the highway or taking on tight corners at top speeds. The10-speed automatic, will ensure you enjoy precision gear shifts, providing both control and comfort in every driving condition.
The Track Pack option offers enhanced cooling systems, upgraded Brembo brakes, and a limited-slip rear axle for improved handling on the track. With Launch Control, you can achieve consistent, controlled acceleration during intense moments, while the Selectable Drive Modes allow you to tailor the driving experience to suit your preferences whether you're in the mood for sport, normal, or track performance.
The exterior of the 2024 Mustang GT Performance Fastback exudes the aggressive, muscular look that has made the Mustang an automotive legend. From its sculpted hood and wide, athletic stance to its striking front grille and dynamic LED lighting, this Mustang demands attention on every road it conquers.
The Fastback design adds a sense of sleekness and aerodynamic efficiency, making the Mustang GT look as fast standing still as it does when tearing down the road. The stunning Shadow Black Metallic with a luxurious Black Onyx Leather interior, is designed for those who demand the best in both looks and performance.
Step inside, and the Mustang GTs cabin wraps you in a blend of modern luxury and performance-driven design. The intuitive SYNC 4 infotainment system ensures you stay connected with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. With the Bang & Olufsen sound system, you can enjoy crystal-clear audio that enhances your driving experience, whether you're on a long road trip or enjoying a cruise through city streets.
Ford's commitment to driver-focused design is evident in every detail, from the 12.4 inch digital display providing real-time vehicle data to the customizable ambient lighting setting the perfect mood for any drive.
In addition to its exceptional performance, the 2024 Mustang GT Performance Fastback offers advanced safety features to keep you and your passengers secure. Ford Co-Pilot360 includes driver-assist technologies like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, and Lane-Keeping System. These features work seamlessly together to give you greater confidence behind the wheel.
The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Performance Fastback isn't just a car it's a statement. A statement of power, passion, and performance. Whether you're conquering the track or enjoying a scenic drive, the Mustang GT offers the best in automotive engineering and design.
This GT has a clean Carfax with only 6,300kms! Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2BK%2FFRVYmzg6GuKKpaFdx9e2HMgTNYsnX
Yes we take trade in vehicles.
Check us out on youtube: click here
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/
We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.
Email: sales@munromotors.com
Munro Motors
1-888-927-0159